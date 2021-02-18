Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $2.25 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $2.80, but opened at $3.98. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Sesen Bio shares last traded at $3.11, with a volume of 517,642 shares trading hands.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Sesen Bio from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Sesen Bio alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sesen Bio by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,904,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sesen Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sesen Bio by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Sesen Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Sesen Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 17.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $400.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Sesen Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:SESN)

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Sesen Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sesen Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.