SFL Co. Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:SFL)

SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th.

SFL has decreased its dividend payment by 37.5% over the last three years.

Shares of SFL stock opened at $7.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $907.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.44. SFL has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $13.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on SFL from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SFL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.03.

SFL Corporation Ltd. engages in the ownership, operation, and chartering out of vessels and offshore related assets on medium and long-term charters. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. In addition, the company operates in various sectors of the shipping and offshore industry, including oil transportation, dry bulk shipments, chemical transportation, oil product transportation, container transportation, car transportation, drilling rigs, and offshore support vessels.

