SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires 26,615 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 86.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 57,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,615 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 58,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BRO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $44.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.79. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.70 and a 12-month high of $48.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.0925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

In other Brown & Brown news, Director James Charles Hays acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 342,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,421.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.13% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

