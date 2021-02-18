SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 12,132 Shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 712.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 12,132 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,370 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Kansas City Southern by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 2.5% during the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total transaction of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KSU stock opened at $209.85 on Thursday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $223.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.09. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.03). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 13.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. This is a boost from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.51%.

Several research firms have recently commented on KSU. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $237.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $203.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $236.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.55.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

