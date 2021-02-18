SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 67,855 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) by 728.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,855 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,366 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,679,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 182.7% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,533 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. B. Riley increased their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

SKX stock opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.37.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 5.25% and a net margin of 2.28%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Research analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Greenberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $7,426,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 461,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total value of $8,512,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,000 shares in the company, valued at $10,215,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

