SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 529.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.06% of Regal Beloit worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 991,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,331,000 after purchasing an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 840,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,934,000 after purchasing an additional 260,720 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 330,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,059,000 after purchasing an additional 17,248 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Regal Beloit by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 293,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,553,000 after purchasing an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $34,591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Beloit alerts:

In other Regal Beloit news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $129.67 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $51.99 and a 12 month high of $146.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $131.12 and its 200 day moving average is $111.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.19. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 9.03%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regal Beloit Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.43.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Beloit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Beloit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.