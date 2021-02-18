SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) by 422.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,803 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,399 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,571,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares in the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,078 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 87.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

STRA stock opened at $92.42 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.55. Strategic Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.57.

In related news, Director John T. Casteen III sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total value of $227,764.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 11,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $1,093,449.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 108,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,218,254.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,716 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,119 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Strategic Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.33.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 77 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Article: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.