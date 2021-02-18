SG Americas Securities LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 68,608 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,970 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 9,016 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 279,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,871,000 after buying an additional 8,467 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $44.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.87. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $49.99. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, SVP Steven Ladany sold 3,599 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.30, for a total transaction of $145,039.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,092,976.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 33,692 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $1,386,762.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 140,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,793,763.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,429,413. Company insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $31.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Gaming and Leisure Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.42.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

