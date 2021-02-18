SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 399.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,312 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $304,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 398,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,952,000 after purchasing an additional 30,850 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 14,299 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,422,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 206,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.17% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $29.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200 day moving average is $26.99. Janus Henderson Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.14, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.48.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.29. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.30%.

JHG has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.50 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

