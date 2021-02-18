SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 585.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 17,525 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,124,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 535,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after buying an additional 130,928 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,221,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Brunswick Co. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.03.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist boosted their target price on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Brunswick from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

