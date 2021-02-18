SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 585.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BC. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Truist boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Brunswick in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

BC opened at $90.51 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $25.22 and a one year high of $94.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.30. Brunswick had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.94%.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company offers marine engine products, including outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

