SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 889.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,449 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABC. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 890.9% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.10.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $105.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $52.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 65.93%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,463.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

