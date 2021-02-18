SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its stake in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 298,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,116 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of Paramount Group worth $2,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PGRE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 68,853 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 11.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 17,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 120,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 78.0% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

PGRE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho downgraded Paramount Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paramount Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.71.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of -33.30 and a beta of 1.47. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

