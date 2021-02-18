SG Americas Securities LLC Purchases 14,228 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 315.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $695,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,635,000. 68.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HCA shares. TheStreet raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $165.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.47.

NYSE HCA opened at $176.44 on Thursday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.38 and a 1 year high of $181.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.50. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

In related news, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $196,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $850,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total transaction of $1,088,811.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,941 shares of company stock worth $4,704,587 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

