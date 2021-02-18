SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $818,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Kura Oncology by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,320,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,127,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $22.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.