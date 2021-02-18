SG Americas Securities LLC Reduces Position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,763 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kura Oncology were worth $2,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,127,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

NASDAQ KURA opened at $33.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.15, a current ratio of 15.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -20.72 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.35 and a 52 week high of $43.00.

Several research firms have issued reports on KURA. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Kura Oncology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.55.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, and other hematologic malignancies.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KURA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.