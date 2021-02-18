Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.53 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) to announce sales of $157.53 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Shake Shack’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $157.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.03 million. Shake Shack reported sales of $151.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Shake Shack will report full-year sales of $522.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $519.70 million to $525.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $729.29 million, with estimates ranging from $681.20 million to $764.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Shake Shack.

SHAK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $64.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shake Shack has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.35.

Shares of NYSE:SHAK traded down $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.06. 398,243 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,276. Shake Shack has a fifty-two week low of $30.01 and a fifty-two week high of $138.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a PE ratio of -184.64, a P/E/G ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.78.

In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.75, for a total transaction of $12,292,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,073.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall J. Garutti sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.66, for a total transaction of $2,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,891 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,483.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 470,965 shares of company stock worth $46,394,366 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shake Shack by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,563,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,646,000 after purchasing an additional 500,504 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,667,000. Pier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shake Shack in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,307,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 363,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,412,000 after acquiring an additional 125,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Shake Shack by 271.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

About Shake Shack

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 208 Shacks, including 124 domestic company-operated Shacks, 12 domestic licensed Shacks, and 72 international licensed Shacks.

