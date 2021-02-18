Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is engaged in the production and distribution of polyvinyl chloride and silicon wafers. The Company’s products include of polyvinyl chloride, silicones, rare earths, rare earth magnets, epoxy molding compounds, synthetic Quartz, semiconductor silicon and cellulose derivatives. Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shin-Etsu Chemical stock opened at $44.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $73.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.36. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12-month low of $18.84 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.57, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 10.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Shin-Etsu Chemical will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

