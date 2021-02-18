Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $76.95

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $76.95 and last traded at $76.86, with a volume of 12590 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $76.71.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SSDOY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shiseido from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Shiseido from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -270.10 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.45.

Shiseido Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SSDOY)

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare products, shampoo, and other haircare products, as well as body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons.

