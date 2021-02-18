ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 108.73% and a negative return on equity of 30.28%.

Shares of SWAV traded down $11.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $119.65. 25,990 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,193. ShockWave Medical has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $143.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 12.21 and a quick ratio of 10.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.48 and a 200-day moving average of $88.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.81 and a beta of 1.26.

In other ShockWave Medical news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 45,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $4,534,590.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,701 shares in the company, valued at $269,451.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.36, for a total transaction of $188,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,855 shares of company stock valued at $10,204,655. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SWAV shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $87.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered ShockWave Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ShockWave Medical from $95.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

About ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy technology to treat calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

