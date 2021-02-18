Hauck & AufhãUser set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €134.00 ($157.65) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €175.00 ($205.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €205.00 ($241.18) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Warburg Research set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America set a €270.00 ($317.65) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €180.80 ($212.71).

SAE opened at €230.00 ($270.59) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €187.89 and a 200-day moving average price of €154.48. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a twelve month low of €36.90 ($43.41) and a twelve month high of €243.00 ($285.88).

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

