Short Interest in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) Decreases By 22.1%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 25,890,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the January 14th total of 33,220,000 shares. Approximately 14.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 44,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,785,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167,593 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis during the 4th quarter worth $85,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 19,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 71,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACB opened at $12.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 3.44. Aurora Cannabis has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $21.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.88.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACB shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Aurora Cannabis from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.59 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.98.

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

