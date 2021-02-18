Short Interest in Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Increases By 20.5%

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 895,100 shares, an increase of 20.5% from the January 14th total of 742,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 24.4 days.

Separately, Scotiabank raised shares of Becle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd.

Shares of BCCLF stock opened at $2.24 on Thursday. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.22.

About Becle

Becle, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and ready to drink cocktails in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Azul Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brand names; rum under the Kraken brand name; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

