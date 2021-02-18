Short Interest in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Decreases By 22.3%

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the January 14th total of 2,560,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 357,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have weighed in on BLKB. DA Davidson upped their target price on Blackbaud from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLKB. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 230.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 538,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,898,000 after buying an additional 374,999 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 1st quarter valued at about $488,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $671,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackbaud in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackbaud by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Blackbaud stock opened at $72.34 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.96. Blackbaud has a 1-year low of $38.22 and a 1-year high of $81.29. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.92, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.20.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.14. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, companies, education institutions, healthcare organizations, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions and services, including Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, everydayhero, Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; and marketing and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, Blackbaud Attentive.ly, and Blackbaud School Website System.

