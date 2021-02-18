Short Interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) Rises By 23.3%

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 344,100 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the January 14th total of 279,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 696,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) by 812.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,894 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 105,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.77% of Can-Fite BioPharma worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CANF stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.10. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.95.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSEAMERICAN:CANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,648.57% and a negative return on equity of 215.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory disease, and sexual dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate CF101 (Piclidenoson), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.