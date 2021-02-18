Short Interest in Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Expands By 34.8%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 227,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the January 14th total of 169,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 838,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Emerald Health Therapeutics stock opened at $0.29 on Thursday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.07 and a fifty-two week high of $0.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.17.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the production and sale of cannabis products. Its products include dried cannabis and cannabis oil, pants and seeds. The company was founded on Jul 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

