Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declines By 19.7%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 24,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $7,766,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 130,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.

NYSE BEN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 59,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.