Short Interest in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Declines By 19.7%

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,730,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the January 14th total of 24,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.16, for a total value of $40,486.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $276,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,653 shares of company stock valued at $360,656. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,397 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $7,766,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 130,367 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,344,776 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $58,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.74% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.91.
NYSE BEN traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.01. 59,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,533,172. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.93. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $28.59.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.91%.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
