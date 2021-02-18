Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) Declines By 21.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HUSQF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,558,400 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the January 14th total of 1,975,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15,584.0 days.

Separately, Danske raised shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) stock opened at $12.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $11.46. Husqvarna AB has a 12-month low of $4.45 and a 12-month high of $13.36.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders, garden tractors, zero-turn mowers, walk-behind mowers, and snow throwers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

