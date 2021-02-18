Short Interest in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Expands By 33.8%

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,010,000 shares, a growth of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 2,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,399,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $72.14 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.44.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,139,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,129,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,348,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,160,000 after buying an additional 85,578 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,004,000. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $9,946,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.