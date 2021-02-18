Short Interest in Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) Decreases By 25.2%

Kakaku.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KKKUF) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 25.2% from the January 14th total of 374,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,806.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KKKUF opened at $34.69 on Thursday. Kakaku.com has a 12 month low of $15.41 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.09.

Kakaku.com Company Profile

Kakaku.com, Inc provides purchase support, restaurant review, and other services in Japan. The company operates kakaku.com, a purchasing support site that compare prices of products and services of various genres, such as personal computers and home appliances, communication costs, and insurance; and Priceprice.com, a purchasing support site for consumers in the Philippines, Thailand, and Indonesia.

