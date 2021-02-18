Short Interest in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) Decreases By 23.8%

Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG) saw a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 466,100 shares, a decrease of 23.8% from the January 14th total of 611,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 173,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mistras Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Shares of MG stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.51. The stock had a trading volume of 224 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,911. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Mistras Group has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $10.37. The firm has a market cap of $219.24 million, a PE ratio of -2.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.91.

In other Mistras Group news, Director Manuel N. Stamatakis bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,148,525.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,972 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,585 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,055,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after acquiring an additional 116,170 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Mistras Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 554,035 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,300,000 after acquiring an additional 66,114 shares during the period. Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after buying an additional 88,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mistras Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors own 45.09% of the company’s stock.

About Mistras Group

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services, as well as predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets and inline inspection for pipelines; and engineering consulting services primarily for process equipment, technologies, and facilities.

