Short Interest in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) Drops By 25.1%

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the January 14th total of 3,940,000 shares. Currently, 9.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 516,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.7 days.

Shares of Papa John’s International stock opened at $100.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.50, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.00. Papa John’s International has a twelve month low of $28.55 and a twelve month high of $110.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

PZZA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stephens upped their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.47.

In other news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,508,617.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,678,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,146,000 after purchasing an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,666,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,067,000 after purchasing an additional 91,308 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 10.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 961,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,150,000 after purchasing an additional 93,719 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 955,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,063,000 after purchasing an additional 64,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 757,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,341,000 after acquiring an additional 92,835 shares during the last quarter.

About Papa John’s International

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

