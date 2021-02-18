Short Interest in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Increases By 24.2%

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,020,000 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the January 14th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,710,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5,671.1% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,086,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,939,000 after buying an additional 3,033,324 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after buying an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP bought a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,335,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,387,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,211,000 after buying an additional 1,590,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,106,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,880,000 after buying an additional 1,544,233 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

PK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $9.25 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

Shares of NYSE PK opened at $20.08 on Thursday. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $3.99 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.82, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.56.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.