Short Interest in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Declines By 20.2%

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 211,200 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the January 14th total of 264,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth $20,317,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 4,638.4% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 268,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 263,091 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,304,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,527,000 after purchasing an additional 90,019 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the third quarter worth about $4,251,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 108.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 96,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 50,198 shares during the period. 63.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PIPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $87.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of NYSE:PIPR traded down $1.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $104.63. 215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.03 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12-month low of $31.95 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $405.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $315.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Piper Sandler Companies will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous None dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.38%.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

