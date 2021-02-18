Short Interest in Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Rises By 27.6%

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the January 14th total of 5,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days. Currently, 10.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Porch Group from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

Porch Group stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.54. 146,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,155,568. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.91. Porch Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRCH. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $772,000. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

