Short Interest in Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Drops By 22.0%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the January 14th total of 1,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 5.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of PRAX traded up $0.94 on Thursday, reaching $52.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,824. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.95. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12-month low of $23.90 and a 12-month high of $60.95.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported ($12.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($11.37). As a group, research analysts predict that Praxis Precision Medicines will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,722,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,709,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,366,000. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,610,000.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

Recommended Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.