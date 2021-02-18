Short Interest in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) Rises By 32.6%

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 322,300 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the January 14th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $4.21 on Thursday. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.76 and a 1-year high of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.51.

Get Professional Diversity Network alerts:

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The PDN Network segment offers single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Professional Diversity Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional Diversity Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.