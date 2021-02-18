Short Interest in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Decreases By 19.9%

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the January 14th total of 5,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SHLX stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.23. 14,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,631,213. Shell Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $5.70 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 110.18%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ADE LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 3,225.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SHLX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays cut Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shell Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

About Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

