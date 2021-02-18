Short Interest in Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) Expands By 34.6%

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BIOVF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 798,700 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the January 14th total of 593,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 998.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BIOVF opened at $20.09 on Thursday. Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB has a 52 week low of $15.63 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (publ), an integrated biotechnology company, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the therapeutic areas of haematology, immunology, and genetic and metabolic diseases. The company offers Alprolix for haemophilia B; Doptelet for chemotherapy induced thrombocytopenia; Elocta for haemophilia A; Gamifant for hemophagocytic lymphohistiocytosis(HLH); Kineret for cryopyrin associated periodic syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, and still's disease; Orfadin to treat hereditary tyrosinaemia type-1; and Synagis for serious lower respiratory tract infection.

