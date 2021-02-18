Short Interest in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Drops By 20.3%

Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 16,580,000 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the January 14th total of 20,790,000 shares. Currently, 15.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.3 days.

In other news, insider Daniel L. Harrington sold 11,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,887.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Culhane sold 7,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $153,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 229,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,012,561.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,771 shares of company stock worth $2,758,905 over the last three months. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Teradata by 207.4% in the 4th quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,671,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127,424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Teradata by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,536,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,331 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP boosted its holdings in Teradata by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 4,849,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,959,000 after purchasing an additional 806,709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Teradata by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 882,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,819,000 after purchasing an additional 545,369 shares during the period. Finally, Newport Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $10,668,000.

TDC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teradata from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Teradata from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradata from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded Teradata from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

NYSE TDC traded up $1.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.41. 43,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,464,916. Teradata has a fifty-two week low of $17.62 and a fifty-two week high of $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.20.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Teradata had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 5.49%. Equities analysts forecast that Teradata will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. The company operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region.

