Short Interest in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Drops By 19.6%

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,270,000 shares, a drop of 19.6% from the January 14th total of 5,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 126.7% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 136 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $312.10. 94,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,451,816. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $314.98. The company has a market capitalization of $107.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The firm had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.69 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

