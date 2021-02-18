Short Interest in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Expands By 26.6%

Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,770,000 shares, a growth of 26.6% from the January 14th total of 6,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 37.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer lowered Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Triterras from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Securities cut Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Triterras in the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIT traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.25. The stock had a trading volume of 55,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,115,306. Triterras has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $15.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.07.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc, though its subsidiaries, operates as a fintech company. The company operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platform that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is based in Singapore.

