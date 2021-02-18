Short Interest in VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) Decreases By 22.9%

VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 712,400 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the January 14th total of 924,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VOXX opened at $27.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $650.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.89 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. VOXX International has a 12 month low of $1.82 and a 12 month high of $27.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter. VOXX International had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. The firm had revenue of $201.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in VOXX International by 473.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,304 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in VOXX International during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VOXX International by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

VOXX International Company Profile

VOXX International Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes automotive electronics, consumer electronics, and biometric products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Automotive Electronics segment offers mobile multi-media infotainment and autosound products; satellite radios; smart phone telematics applications; automotive security, vehicle access, and remote start systems; automotive power accessories; rear observation and collision avoidance systems; driver distraction products; power lift gates; turn signal switches; automotive lighting products; automotive sensing and camera systems; USB ports; cruise control systems; and heated seats.

