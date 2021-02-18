Short Interest in W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Drops By 20.9%

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,340,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the January 14th total of 14,340,000 shares. Approximately 12.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of W&T Offshore by 71,644.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,167,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159,798 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in W&T Offshore by 289.2% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 594,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 442,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in W&T Offshore by 5.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,303,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,147,000 after acquiring an additional 404,367 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,255,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after purchasing an additional 191,447 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WTI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Capital One Financial upgraded W&T Offshore from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

NYSE:WTI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company had a trading volume of 10,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,841,337. The company has a market capitalization of $426.75 million, a PE ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 3.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14. W&T Offshore has a 52-week low of $1.07 and a 52-week high of $3.97.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 51 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

