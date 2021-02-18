Short Interest in Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) Decreases By 24.7%

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZHAOF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,825,100 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 14th total of 2,425,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of ZHAOF stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23. Zhaojin Mining Industry has a 52-week low of $1.09 and a 52-week high of $1.41.

About Zhaojin Mining Industry

Zhaojin Mining Industry Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, smelting, and sale of gold, silver, and copper products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through three segments: Gold Operations, Copper Operations, and Others. The company produces gold products under the Zhaojin brand.

