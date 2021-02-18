ShotSpotter (SSTI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSTI opened at $51.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.46 and a 200 day moving average of $35.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.52. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

SSTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of ShotSpotter from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of ShotSpotter from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.69, for a total transaction of $1,179,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,076,369.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan R. Stewart purchased 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.87 per share, for a total transaction of $184,072.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 62,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,053,125.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,774 shares of company stock valued at $1,405,811. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ShotSpotter Company Profile

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.