ShowHand Market Cap Hits $59,370.72 (HAND)

ShowHand (CURRENCY:HAND) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. ShowHand has a total market cap of $59,370.72 and $263.00 worth of ShowHand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ShowHand has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One ShowHand token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ShowHand

ShowHand is a token. ShowHand’s total supply is 403,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,912,434,418 tokens. The official website for ShowHand is www.showhand.io. ShowHand’s official Twitter account is @showhandio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ShowHand Token Trading

ShowHand can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShowHand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ShowHand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ShowHand using one of the exchanges listed above.

