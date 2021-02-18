SHPING (SHPING) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $40,904.00

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. SHPING has a market capitalization of $215,302.99 and $40,904.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SHPING has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SHPING token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00062951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $449.29 or 0.00862964 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00006850 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00031160 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00044722 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.36 or 0.05061838 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.60 or 0.00051087 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00017255 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a token. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,583,041,697 tokens. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

SHPING Token Trading

SHPING can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the exchanges listed above.

