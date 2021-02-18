Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sibanye Stillwater traded as high as $19.27 and last traded at $18.83, with a volume of 83583 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.88.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Sibanye Stillwater in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sibanye Stillwater has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBSW. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at $73,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the third quarter valued at $123,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 306.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 6,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,888.00 and a beta of 1.49.

About Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW)

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

