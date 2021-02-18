Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) CAO Laurence Michael Orton Acquires 5,200 Shares

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) CAO Laurence Michael Orton acquired 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Signify Health stock opened at $38.10 on Thursday. Signify Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.00 and a 12 month high of $39.85.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

